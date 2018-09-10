

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Liberals say if they're re-elected, they'll help create at least three economic "superclusters" in the province.

Premier Brian Gallant made the announcement in Fredericton, saying there is already a supercluster for the growing cybersecurity sector.

He says the government will work with partners in academia, the private sector and non-profits to grow the economy.

Gallant says developing superclusters will help create jobs and increase productivity.

He says other superclusters could be formed around maple syrup, blueberries or cannabis.

Gallant did not have the cost for the promise, but says some of the money could come from existing programs such as the strategic infrastructure initiative.