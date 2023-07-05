New Brunswick looks at how to tackle its affordable housing shortage

A vacant storefront in Uptown Saint John, N.B. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic) A vacant storefront in Uptown Saint John, N.B. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island