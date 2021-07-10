Advertisement
New Brunswick man, 22, dies in a single vehicle crash near St. Stephen
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 1:16PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police say a 22-year-old man from Rollingdam, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Saint David Parish, near St. Stephen.
On Friday, police say while patrolling the area, an officer came up to a single-vehicle crash on Old Bay Road.
Police say they found a pickup truck in the ditch on its side.
A 22-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the pickup truck, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.