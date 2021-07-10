HALIFAX -- Police say a 22-year-old man from Rollingdam, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Saint David Parish, near St. Stephen.

On Friday, police say while patrolling the area, an officer came up to a single-vehicle crash on Old Bay Road.

Police say they found a pickup truck in the ditch on its side.

A 22-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the pickup truck, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.