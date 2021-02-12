A 23-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B. has died after a snowmobile crash in rural New Brunswick Friday.

Shortly after midnight, the New Brunswick RCMP responded to a snowmobile trail in Bryenton, N.B., a small community between Renous and Miramichi, after a report of a crash.

Police say they believe the driver, the only person on the snowmobile, lost control and hit a tree.

The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.