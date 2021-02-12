Advertisement
New Brunswick man, 23, dies following snowmobile crash
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 10:38AM AST
An RCMP logo on a uniform is shown in this undated file photo.
A 23-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B. has died after a snowmobile crash in rural New Brunswick Friday.
Shortly after midnight, the New Brunswick RCMP responded to a snowmobile trail in Bryenton, N.B., a small community between Renous and Miramichi, after a report of a crash.
Police say they believe the driver, the only person on the snowmobile, lost control and hit a tree.
The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.