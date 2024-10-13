ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick man, 40, dies in single-vehicle crash

    RCMP
    Share

    A 40-year-old man from Jacksontown, N.B. died following a single-vehicle crash in Waterville-Carleton, N.B., said an RCMP news release Saturday.

    At approximately 7:50 a.m. Saturday, Western Valley Region RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and Hartland Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 590.

    The 40-year-old man and the vehicle’s sole occupant died at the scene as a result of his injuries the release said.

    The crash is believed to have occurred when a vehicle left the road and went down a large embankment.

    An RCMP reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

    An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver’s exact cause of death.

