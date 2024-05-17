New Brunswick man, 52, dies after ATV crash

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Saint-André last month.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Montage à Comeau Road on April 19 just before 1 p.m.

Police believe the ATV driver lost control of the vehicle while turning into a driveway.

The 52-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries 10 days later.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

