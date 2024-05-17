New Brunswick man, 52, dies after ATV crash
The New Brunswick RCMP says a man died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Saint-André last month.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Montage à Comeau Road on April 19 just before 1 p.m.
Police believe the ATV driver lost control of the vehicle while turning into a driveway.
The 52-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries 10 days later.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW What a wildfire survivor says she regrets not grabbing before leaving home
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
B.C. optometrist warns against trending eye colour change procedure
A medical procedure that can permanently change a person's eye colour may be trending on social media, but a B.C. optometrist is warning about the significant risks associated.
Australia's richest woman seeks removal of her portrait from exhibition
Art is subjective. And while many artists long to share their work with the world, there's no guarantee that the audience will understand it, or even like it.
An airplane passenger was spotted in an overhead bin. This was the reaction
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
WATCH Infectious disease expert warns measles 'a very real threat'
A Canadian epidemiologist is warning the measles presents a 'very real threat' to public health if Canada doesn't maintain a high vaccination rate.
Judge considers dismissing indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
A New Mexico judge is considering Alec Baldwin's request to dismiss a grand jury indictment against him at a virtual court hearing Friday.
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Longtime Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office says
Jaye Robinson – a longtime city councilor who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for almost 14 years and also served for a time as chair of the TTC – has died, her office says.
-
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
-
Top whisky, rum and gin brands could pull products from LCBO amid pricing dispute
A group that represents a long list of spirit brands is warning that some popular products could be pulled from the Ontario market amid a multi-million dollar dispute with the LCBO.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
-
'Oldest-known fossils' showcased in new Royal Tyrrell Museum exhibit
Thousands of people travel to Drumheller, Alta., each year to explore the prehistoric, now there's an option to better understand the world's first lifeforms.
-
RCMP advise of poor driving conditions near Lake Louise
Lake Louise RCMP are warning travellers of poor driving conditions north of the mountain hamlet.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:30 MT
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
'Violent offender' inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they describe as a known violent offender who was inadvertently released while attending court in Lloydminster on Thursday.
-
Edmonton police chief to discuss U of A encampment response Friday afternoon
The Edmonton Police Service is set to speak publicly about its response during the teardown of a protest camp at the University of Alberta.
Montreal
-
Palliative care isn't just for the dying: Demystifying what it means to get help
Palliative care, which is offered when someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, often gets confused with hospice care, which is comfort without curative intent.
-
Summer heat moving into Montreal for May long weekend
Temperatures are expected to be above average the entire weekend, and the daytime high on Monday could be close to the 30-degree mark.
-
Quebec woman awarded $460K after attack by three dogs; owner and municipality liable
A woman in Quebec’s Eastern Townships has been awarded nearly $460,000 in damages after she was attacked five years ago by a trio of dogs.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
The O-Train St. Laurent Station closed for ceiling tile inspection
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
-
Police continue to hunt for suspect in 2023 fatal shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate the shooting incident that happened last year in the town of Renfrew, claiming the life of a man.
London
-
Assault suspect in custody, police believe there may be additional victims
A London man is facing multiple charges after allegedly obtaining sexual services and assaulting a woman earlier this year in a south end hotel room. Police believe there could be additional victims, and have released a photo and name of the accused.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.
Barrie
-
Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP
Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.
-
Season kicks off at historic Trent-Severn Waterway
The Trent-Severn Waterway has opened for the season.
-
Barrie church arsonist pleads guilty
The Barrie man accused of setting a fire that caused significant damage at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson.
Northern Ontario
-
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Algoma Steel charged in connection with June 2023 death of contract worker
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has charged Algoma Steel with three violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of Damien Bryant in June 2023.
Kitchener
-
Driver sentenced to seven years in jail after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A driver has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after two people were killed in a Cambridge crash.
-
Cambridge woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of her daughter
A Cambridge woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal 2020 stabbing of her daughter has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Hidden Gem: Stratford residents still lining up at Erie Drive In 53 years later
The Erie Drive In is what some might call the best kept secret in Stratford.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
Man arrested for drug trafficking after $45,000 bust
Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after police seized $45,000 in drugs.
-
Michael Bolton show cancelled at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor has announced the Michael Bolton show has been cancelled in October.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hospital research centre evacuated in Winnipeg; police bomb unit on scene
A research centre at a Winnipeg hospital has been evacuated as the police bomb unit is helping to remove a 'volatile substance.'
-
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
-
Trial of admitted serial killer wraps up second week in Winnipeg
Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify today in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki.
Regina
-
New Advanced Education Minister appointed by Sask. premier
Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education on Friday morning.
-
'Everybody grows, everybody learns': Regina based clothing company partners with Indigenous communities
Regina based Hudson Hill Industrial Apparel is company that is changing the way clothing is produced across Canada, partnering with Indigenous communities and addressing workers' needs along the way.
-
Construction in downtown Regina forces long backups, city officials frustrated
Construction in downtown Regina is causing chaos and long backups for drivers.
Saskatoon
-
New Advanced Education Minister appointed by Sask. premier
Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education on Friday morning.
-
Saskatoon blind, deaf water skier ready to make waves at world championships
A Saskatoon water skier who is blind and deaf has partnered with a well-known artist to fundraise for the national adaptive water ski team.
-
'Violent offender' inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they describe as a known violent offender who was inadvertently released while attending court in Lloydminster on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park west of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
Unofficial election campaigning, pressure for merger on last day of spring session at B.C. legislature
Thursday marked the last day of the spring session for the B.C. legislature, and it felt at times like the start of the election campaign.
-
B.C. optometrist warns against trending eye colour change procedure
A medical procedure that can permanently change a person's eye colour may be trending on social media, but a B.C. optometrist is warning about the significant risks associated.
Vancouver Island
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park west of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
B.C. Ferries anticipates busy travel day ahead of long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend is expected to be busy for travellers, according to B.C. Ferries.
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.