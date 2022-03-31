New Brunswick man accused of luring, sexually assaulting youth at Truro hotel

A 28-year-old New Brunswick man is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a youth at a hotel in Truro, N.S.

Police allege Vincent Curtis Ross from Saint Louis De Kent, N.B., met the youth, who is under the age of 16, through social media.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil told CTV News that Ross travelled to Truro and brought the youth to a hotel on March 23.

The alleged incident was reported to police that night.

The New Brunswick RCMP assisted Truro police with arresting Ross in Richibucto, N.B., on Tuesday.

Ross is facing the following charges:

sexual interference

sexual assault

communicating with someone under the age of 18 for a sexual purpose

possession of child pornography

distribution of child pornography

making child pornography

child luring

Ross was released on the condition to appear in Truro provincial court in May.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the case.

