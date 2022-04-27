New Brunswick man accused of pointing a gun at police officer

A New Brunswick man has been charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, including a police officer.

Marcel Gauvin, 62, of Maisonette, N.B., is charged with pointing a firearm.

The charge comes after RCMP responded to a disturbance at a home on Rue des Chalets in Maisonette around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police learned a man had pointed a gun at someone and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers spotted the man about 30 kilometres away in Paquetville, and a police cruiser engaged its emergency lights and siren and tried to pull the man’s vehicle over.

The RCMP says the driver refused to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed while passing other vehicles “dangerously.”

Police eventually spotted the man about 45 kilometres away, on Goodwin Mill Road in Allardville. They say the man pointed his gun at the officer, who managed to get away safely and without injury.

Police say the man then fled on foot into the woods with his gun.

Several specialized police units responded to the scene and residents were asked to remain in their homes.

Police say an Alert Ready message wasn’t issued because the incident didn’t meet the criteria.

RCMP dogs and a drone were used to locate the man, who was eventually found near a wooded area on Highway 134 before 5 p.m.

Police say Gauvin surrendered to police and was arrested without incident. Officers also seized an unsecured firearm and ammunition.

Gauvin appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Monday. He is due back in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.