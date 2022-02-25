New Brunswick man charged with sexual assault, child pornography
A New Brunswick man is facing sexual assault and child pornography charges in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.
The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Renous, N.B., on Tuesday.
Police say they seized several electronic devices from the home and arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene.
Vitali Chabanov appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Wednesday.
He is facing the following five charges:
- making child pornography
- sexual assault
- sexual interference
- invitation to sexual touching
- making sexually explicit material available to a child
Chabanov was remanded into custody and is due to return to court at a later date.
Police say a court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the child and any information that could potentially identify them.
