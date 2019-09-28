

New Brunswick native Wendell Betts was born with asthma, but it wasn't until 2001 that he received an official diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – a debilitating respiratory disease which also affects over 57,000 New Brunswickers and currently has no cure.

"There are times with a COPD diagnosed person that you literally have to have your brain tell you to breathe because you don't want to anymore,” says Betts.

However, Betts was determined not to let the disease take over his life. After overcoming being critically ill in 2016, Betts decided to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

"I thought ‘I need to do something significant’ and I just shot it out of my mouth 'I want to walk across New Brunswick,'” says Betts who began a 504 km journey to raise awareness for COPD at the beginning of September.

At the beginning of September, he and his wife, Sharon, drove to the Quebec border in Edmunston where he began his journey across the province to Sackville, N.B.

"I didn't think 'Oh he's crazy’” says Betts. “Because he says things – and when he does say things, he follows through."

Wearing sneakers donated by friends and family, Betts walked along the highway with Sharon following close behind – and hundreds of supporters following his progress online.

“There would be days I would get up, and five minutes in think ‘I want to quit,” says Betts. “But I think about those posts I would get. I would think about those people that are hurting that need someone to carry on and so I couldn’t quit.”

And he didn’t quit. After going through five pairs of shoes he finished the marathon on Saturday, completing it within 29 days – with his wife by his side.

“He did it and we did it,” says Betts “I'm just thankful that it's going to make a difference."

Meanwhile, her husband is emotional after completing a personal goal he hopes will help others.

“I just kind of bent over and I just said ‘it's finished, and I've done it,’" says Betts.

