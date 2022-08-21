New Brunswick man dead following ATV crash Sunday: police

One man has died following an all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred in the Local Service District of Drummond, N.B.

Saint-Léonard RCMP and other first responders attended to a report of a single ATV collision on Davis Mill Road at around 7:50 a.m., Sunday.

As a result of his injuries, police say the 31-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the ATV, died at the scene.

According to police, the crash is believed to have happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck multiple trees.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office had also arrived on scene, and will be assisting with the investigation.

An investigation to determine the cause of the collision is ongoing.