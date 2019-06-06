

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after an ATV collided with a moose in New Brunswick.

RCMP officers responded to a report of an injured woman in the area of Goose Creek Road -- an ATV trail near Martin Head -- shortly before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told police that she and a man had been riding an ATV when they collided with a moose in a wooded area sometime the night before.

Police and firefighters searched for the man, who was found dead shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the 66-year-old man was from Jeffries Corner, N.B.

The woman was taken to hospital, but police did not say whether her injuries were serious.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.