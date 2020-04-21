New Brunswick man dies after crashing ATV
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:33AM ADT
A 25-year-old man from Pennfield, N.B. has died after crashing his ATV in a gravel pit on Monday.
HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man from Pennfield, N.B. has died after crashing his ATV in a gravel pit on Monday.
New Brunswick RCMP say at 8:50 p.m. Monday, they responded to a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash in a gravel pit off C K Justason Lane in Pennfield.
Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control and the ATV rolled into an embankment.
The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police have not released his name. There was no one else on the ATV.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.