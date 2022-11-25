New Brunswick man dies after incident with police, SIRT investigating police involvement
A man has died days after New Brunswick RCMP called for an independent investigation to determine whether police responded appropriately during a medical distress call involving the victim.
The New Brunswick RCMP asked Nova Scotia’s police watchdog Tuesday to review the actions of police in Moncton after a man who was in custody ended up in hospital in critical condition.
Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a disturbance call on Evergreen Drive in Moncton around 11 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they arrested a man and took him into custody.
About four hours later, the RCMP says the man was found in medical distress and taken to hospital. According to an update from RCMP, the man has since died.
After reviewing the events, the New Brunswick RCMP has referred the incident to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team for an independent investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick reached an agreement last year that also allows SIRT to oversee police actions in New Brunswick.
