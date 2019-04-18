

A 63-year-old man has died as the result of injuries he suffered in a collision last week at the intersection of Route 133 and Cormier Village Road in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say the man, from Haute-Aboujagane, passed away on Wednesday.

The collision happened just before 10:30 a.m. on April 10.

“The 63-year-old driver and lone occupant of the vehicle had been attempting to turn left on Route 133 when he was struck by another vehicle travelling south,” the police said in a news release.

Police say the 45-year-old male driver, who was alone in the southbound vehicle, was taken to hospital and later released. The 63-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.