A 33-year-old man from Eel River Crossing, N.B., died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Balmoral.

Police say members of the Campbellton RCMP responded to the crash in a wooded area about 12 km south of Balmoral at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

“It's believed that the man failed to negotiate a turn, lost control of his ATV and collided with several trees,” New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Their investigation into the crash is ongoing.