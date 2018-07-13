

Some flood-impacted New Brunswickers say they’re beginning to hear word about how much provincial compensation they'll receive for repairing damages in their home and they’re not happy.

One resident calls the compensation they were offered a slap-in-the-face.

There’s a lot of work to be done in Paul Arthurs’ Maugerville home, but he doesn't know how it will all get done.

Government compensation for structural flood damage tops out at $160,000.

According to Arthurs, EMO is offering him a little over $23,000.

“It just blew my mind, I wanted to fall down on the ground it was that bad,” said Arthurs.

Because he lives near the river, Arthurs couldn't get flood insurance.

EMO wouldn't comment about any particular situation, but said an independent appraiser comes up with the total offered.

Arthurs says a private contractor estimated more than $119,000 worth of structural damage to the home.

“He went pretty much the basic stuff,” said Arthurs. “If we had hardwood, he went with cushion flooring, he did it … doesn’t matter if you had building coverage he went with cheap coverage.”

Pam Lynch is the Tory MLA for Fredericton-Grand Lake and was shocked to hear what the Arthurs were being offered.

“That's ridiculous, I don't know where these figures come from,” said Lynch.“They want to give him $23,000 and that includes a contractor to come in and fix everything? That's not going to fly.”

Arthurs has been living in a trailer since the flood.

“My life right now is that trailer,” he said. “I get off work, and we live in the trailer and we sit around and think about what we're going to do in this house.”

That plan had involved lifting the foundation of the home to try and avoid any further flooding damage in the future.

“We were spending like $25,000-to-$30,000 of our own savings to lift it up so this wouldn't happen to us anymore because I'm tired of it,” said Arthur. “They would never help us to do that and it’s all I ever wanted for them to help me to lift me up. I told them if they’d lift me, I’d fix it myself and they’d never hear from me again.”

But Arthurs says EMO will be hearing from him because he's asking for a review of his claim.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.