New Brunswick man rescued from wooded area after lengthy search: RCMP

New Brunswick police say a 29-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was rescued from a wooded area following a lengthy search in Bellefond.

At about 2 a.m. on Jan. 7, the Blackville RCMP responded to a report of a missing man who was last seen going into a wooded area the previous morning.

Police say his family was concerned for his wellbeing, as he was not dressed properly for the weather.

Just over three hours later, police say they located the man in the woods after tracking him for over six-and-a-half kilometres. According to police, the man was alive but in distress and unable to walk. Officers say they took turns carrying the man back to safety, where he was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

"Our members' quick actions helped prevent what could have been a tragic event," says Cpl. Keith Gill with the Blackville RCMP. "We are thankful that the individual was located in time and transported to hospital where he will receive the care he needs."