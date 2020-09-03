HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to two years in prison for transmitting and possessing child pornography.

Police launched an investigation in February 2019 after receiving information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Oromocto, N.B., in June 2019. They seized several electronic devices from the home and arrested a man at the scene.

Matthieu Gagnon, 38, appeared last week in Fredericton provincial court, where he was sentenced to two years in prison for transmitting child pornography and one year for possession of child pornography. The time will be served concurrently.

The Oromocto man has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and is required to submit a DNA sample.

After his release from prison, Gagnon will have to abide by conditions set out by the court for a period of five years, including not to be near children.