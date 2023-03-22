New Brunswick man shares unlikely, heartwarming friendship with squirrel
An animal rescue situation has turned into a unique friendship for a New Brunswick man and his new friend Peanut, a grey squirrel.
It’s not your typical four-legged animal friendship, but for Rodney Tingley and Peanut it just works.
“It makes me smile when, you know, he’ll jump on somebody else, smell them and, ‘Oh, that’s not him!’ He’ll, you know, either give them a little scratch or bite and jump on me,” said Tingley.
Peanut was found last fall by Tingley’s grandson.
He was so young that his eyes were barely open and, with no mom in sight, Peanut became the latest resident at the Tingley house in Colpitts Settlement, N.B.
“There was a whole bunch of people there and they looked around and no one could find the mother and somebody come up and said they thought the mother got hit by a car,” Tingley said.
“The little squirrel came up my grandson’s leg again, right up to his shoulder, and wouldn’t leave him, so they knew I’d take care of him, so they brought him to me.”
While Peanut might be his first squirrel, Tingley is an animal lover by nature and commonly takes in animals that need a soft landing or some extra help.
In the past, he also helped raise a baby raccoon, who still visits on occasion.
“You wouldn’t know unless you raised an animal like this yourself, they’re, in my opinion, almost human-like,” he said.
“You can tell they’ve got feelings, pain, everything that we’ve got. So they get pretty attached.”
For the last few months, ever since joining the Tingley family, Peanut has been living the good life.
A close up of Peanut eating a nut Tuesday morning in Colpitts Settlement, N.B. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
"I found out that he loved corn on the cob, so I’ve been buying four corn on the cob at the Sobeys every few days and he chews the niblets right off them, right bare, the whole cob of corn,” Tingley said.
Peanut is also known as a bit of a troublemaker.
Tingley says he sometimes makes a mess of the sunroom and has been caught ripping holes and borrowing into the cushions. He also occasionally likes to scare the humans who took him in.
“It’s kind of funny sometimes, if I have him in the house, he’ll jump on the wife and she’ll let a big scream out,” said Tingley.
While Peanut can come and go as he pleases, the bond he has with Tingley keeps him close to home.
“I figured I’ll let him go and if he comes back, OK … he comes back every day or two. Four o’clock in the afternoon usually and I go out and he jumps on my hat or shoulder and comes back in the house,” he said.
Adding, Peanut usually comes back in once he’s done playing with his friends.
“There’s seven or eight other little red squirrels out there and he chases them all up around the trees and I think he sleeps with them when he does stay out overnight, I think he’s in the bushes with them and in their nest curled up,” said Tingley.
“He’ll even go up to my brother’s place a little ways up the road and I go up with the car and he jumps on my arm, he gets in the car and I bring him home.”
An unlikely friendship that’s only getting stronger with time.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
So many doctors are being driven away by Idaho abortion ban that this hospital can't deliver babies anymore
An Idaho hospital has announced that it will no longer be able to deliver babies because the state’s near-total abortion ban — one of the most extreme in the U.S. — has driven so many doctors away.
Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
'A very, very difficult odour': Senate adjourns early after foul smell in the building disrupts proceedings
The Senate adjourned early on Tuesday afternoon after a foul smell in the building caused headaches in the chamber and disrupted proceedings.
Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy
President Joe Biden's administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
Sotheby's hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible
One of the oldest surviving biblical manuscripts, a nearly complete 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible, could soon be yours -- for a cool US$30 million.
Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space
Two organic compounds essential for living organisms have been found in samples retrieved from the asteroid Ryugu, buttressing the notion that some ingredients crucial for the advent of life arrived on Earth aboard rocks from space billions of years ago.
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace, co-operation
China on Wednesday said President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Russia was a 'journey of friendship, co-operation and peace,' and again criticized Washington for providing military support to Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Dozens of Shake Shack locations are coming to Canada
Shake Shack’s infamous crinkle-cut fries are coming to Canada.
-
Ontario couple en route to India forced to turn back due to document issue
An Ontario couple's trip to India was cut short over an issue with their visa documents.
-
Premier Ford to make announcement in Oakville, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Oakville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
-
Protest takes fight over Calgary school's name to the school board's steps
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
City of Calgary seeing three times as many potholes this year
The City of Calgary says potholes are everywhere and crews are busy trying to keep up with demand to fill them.
Montreal
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
-
Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget.
-
Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy
President Joe Biden's administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Edmonton
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Latest Lucy examination reveals a uterine tumour, fails to explain breathing issue or unanimously advise relocation
Edmonton Valley Zoo is making improvements to Lucy the elephant's enclosure and routine to accommodate her for the long term after international experts did not agree she was fit to be relocated.
-
Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
A Spruce Grove first responder artist created a series of portraits in memory of the pair of Edmonton Police Service constables killed in the line of duty last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
London
-
More photos released of person wanted in relation to random stabbing
London police have released more photos of a man wanted in connection to a random stabbing. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, waring a black hat, dark sweater or coat, tight dark-coloured jeans, black boots and a white medical mask.
-
Bright billboards causing driver headaches and safety concerns
Some drivers in London, Ont.’s west end are raising concerns about a pair of shining digital billboards recently installed on a rail overpass.
-
Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager
Three people charged in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, won’t face trial for another year and a half.
Winnipeg
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
-
'Full, full, full': parents left frustrated over lack of swimming lesson spots
Frustrated and left with few options – that's how many Winnipeg parents were feeling Tuesday after they couldn't get their kids into swimming lessons.
-
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
Vancouver
-
Facebook Marketplace scammer asking for deposits, taking off with the cash, Vancouver business owner warns
The owner of a vintage furniture store in Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning about a Facebook Marketplace scammer who’s asking buyers for deposits and taking off with the cash.
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Fears that 'foreign interference' investigations could stoke anti-Asian sentiment
Concerns are being raised that a probe into potential interference by China in Canadian elections could lead to more anti-Asian racism.
Regina
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Emergency crews respond to crash along Highway 6 south of Regina
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said police and STARS Air Ambulance were on the scene of a crash along Highway 6 south of Regina Tuesday morning.
-
Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners: study
Regina was ranked as the second most affordable city for first time home buyers, according to a study conducted by real estate firm Edmonton Homes.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother who sexually assaulted 15-year-old boy wins reduced sentence on appeal
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Greater Victoria mother who was found guilty of luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
-
Man who allegedly held knife to person's throat arrested after string of robberies in Victoria
Victoria police say they arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring several people with a knife in the downtown area last week.
-
Victoria high school robotics team grateful for support as fundraising continues
A Victoria high school robotics team has raised about a quarter of the money they'll need to be able to compete in an international competition in Texas next month.