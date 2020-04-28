HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has launched an initiative to feed 1,000 families in his native country of Bangladesh.

After learning of the hardships in his home village of Boruria, Fredericton businessman Sunny Zaman decided to help.

“I would like to feed 1,000 families, that’s my goal, just $5,000,” says Zaman.

Zaman started accepting donations to fill food bags, which are distributed by his relatives to families in the village of 100,000 people.

He has since launched a GoFundMe page to help with the effort.

“Basic supplies like rice, some potatoes, onions… soap for handwashing, some masks, which are pretty expensive right now because of the demand,” says Zaman.

Bangladesh hasn’t been hard-hit by COVID-19, but, like other countries, the economy is suffering.

“That has a far more significant impact over there, because people are already poor to begin with, well most people are,” says Zaman.

“The situation has gotten so bad the people who had work, they are also having trouble feeding their family.”

Canadian dollars go a long way in Bangladesh, where a bag of provisions costs just $5.

“For a family of four, it’s about three days of food, which is being rationed to almost five days. For some people, it’s a 15-day supply, just one of those bags because they live alone,” says Zaman.

Zaman’s friend and co-worker, Ben McFarlane, has helped get the fundraising effort off the ground.

“I find it compelling because he’s got this network of volunteers who are very dedicated to getting all of the money to the groceries that I need to support these people and their village who don’t have any food,” says McFarlane.

The desire to help has rubbed off on McFarlane’s nine-year-old daughter, who offered $70 of her own money to the cause.

“I got my money from my money jar, which I probably got from birthday money or something,” says Ella McFarlane.