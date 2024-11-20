ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick measles outbreak now reporting 44 cases, mostly teens and children

    Share
    FREDERICTON -

    A measles outbreak in New Brunswick that began last month with a single travel-related case is growing and today stands at 44 cases.

    A health department spokesperson says all cases to date are in Fredericton and parts of the upper Saint John River valley.

    David Kelly says all the cases reported are linked to the first detected case, and more than 80 per cent of the infections are in people under the age of 19.

    Health officials say none of those infected had been immunized against measles.

    They warn that people who haven't had the disease, who haven't been vaccinated against it, or who are significantly immunocompromised are at risk of infection upon exposure.

    The Horizon Health Network is holding measles vaccination clinics in Fredericton on Thursday and Friday, in Woodstock, N.B., on Nov. 27 and in Stanley, N.B., on Nov. 29.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News