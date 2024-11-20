New Brunswick measles outbreak now reporting 44 cases, mostly teens and children

FREDERICTON -

A measles outbreak in New Brunswick that began last month with a single travel-related case is growing and today stands at 44 cases.

A health department spokesperson says all cases to date are in Fredericton and parts of the upper Saint John River valley.

David Kelly says all the cases reported are linked to the first detected case, and more than 80 per cent of the infections are in people under the age of 19.

Health officials say none of those infected had been immunized against measles.

They warn that people who haven't had the disease, who haven't been vaccinated against it, or who are significantly immunocompromised are at risk of infection upon exposure.

The Horizon Health Network is holding measles vaccination clinics in Fredericton on Thursday and Friday, in Woodstock, N.B., on Nov. 27 and in Stanley, N.B., on Nov. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

