HALIFAX -- The Ontario Provincial Police has confirmed a New Brunswick man has died in a mining incident near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers with the Thunder Bay detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a mining incident at the Impala Canada mine, located on Highway 527, north of Thunder Bay, shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man died as a result of injuries he sustained underground. He has been identified as 64-year-old Edward Gallant of Dunlop, N.B.

Impala Canada has also released a statement, confirming the man’s death.

“At approximately 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 an individual, employed by a contractor to LDI, passed away as a result of injuries received in an accident underground,” said Erin Satterthwaite, the vice-president of corporate affairs and communications for Impala Canada, in a statement.

“Workers in the area and mine rescue responded, the individual was transported from the LDI mine site via ambulance and was declared deceased by the Superior North Emergency Medical Service.”

Satterthwaite said operations have been suspended in the area, which is secured.

“We are deeply saddened by this most unfortunate accident. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone at LDI,” said Satterthwaite in the statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. Grief counselling is available for employees and contractors.”

The OPP, the ministry of labour, and the regional coroner's office are jointly conducting an investigation into the incident.