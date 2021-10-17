New Brunswick MLA calls for more transparency on nursing home outbreaks
Several long-term care homes across New Brunswick are currently battling COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to Michael Keating, the interim executive director of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, there are seven residents and seven staff members who have tested positive at the Dalhousie nursing home.
Since Thursday, two residents and one staff member has died due to the virus.
"The fear, of course, is the spread, and when we see two of seven in a really short period of time (it's) really quite unnerving," said Keating.
The Losier Hall in Miramichi is also experiencing an outbreak. One resident died on Thursday after testing positive.
The Drew nursing home in Sackville, N.B. has been experiencing an outbreak since mid-September after an unvaccinated staff member tested positive.
"They have been the hardest hit out of anyone in the province," said Keating.
Since then, eight residents have died due to COVID-19 and 29 residents have tested positive.
However, as of Sunday, Keating is relieved to report that after multiple rounds of testing, many residents at the Drew have recovered.
With increasing cases in nursing homes, Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton is asking the provincial government to be more transparent about the current outbreaks in care facilities.
Public health has not been providing any information to the public on the number of outbreaks or COVID-19 cases in care facilities.
"Sharing information is really important, for accountability and to ensure that the government’s response is adequate when there is an outbreak," said Mitton.
"I know that front line workers, nursing home workers have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to follow government guidelines and to try and keep residents and themselves safe."
Mitton told CTV News that she would like to see the province reinstate regular updates on the state of current outbreaks in long-term care homes.
"Information can be shared without compromising privacy to make sure that we understand what’s happening with the fourth wave of the pandemic."
Keating is also concerned that the nursing home sector could face a staffing shortage if not all employees get fully vaccinated soon.
"I’m happy to say that the numbers that we checked on from people refusing went from about 18.6 down to 10 per cent, but again, 10 per cent of 6,000 to 7,000 are still 600 to 700 people,” said Keating.
New Brunswick’s Premier Blaine Higgs recently announced that all government staff including employees in long-term care homes must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19.
Otherwise, they will be sent home without pay.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
BREAKING | Rescue mission in progress for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
Rescue workers are looking for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence river after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon departs for first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
World expected to consume twice as much seafood by 2050, new findings suggest
The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research. But despite the increased demand, a stronger turn to sustainable fishing could help address malnutrition and lower our overall environmental footprint.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals propose four-day work-week pilot project if elected in 2022
The Ontario Liberals say they will launch a pilot project to “analyze the potential for a four-day work-week” if elected in June 2022.
-
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
-
'It was surreal': University of Toronto student suits up for Toronto Maple Leafs
By day, he's a university student and the goalie for the University of Toronto's men's hockey team. By night, or at least for one night, he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Calgary
-
Some Calgary voters still undecided as election day looms
The city of Calgary has been covered in election signs as candidates for mayor, city council and school board trustees get their message out to voters about why they should be elected.
-
Southern Alberta county 'heartbroken' by councillor's death
Members of Cypress County council are sharing messages of grief over the death of Alfred "Alf" Belyea, as RCMP announced murder charges against his wife.
-
Northwest Calgary apartment building, northeast business damaged in early morning fires
Fire officials say no one was injured in two separate fires early Sunday morning, both occurring in the city's east end.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to vote on rejecting equalization, premier says it's about leverage
Albertans will cast ballots Monday in a referendum that is technically about rejecting equalization but has morphed into more of a Prairie festivus airing of grievances.
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Clothing with a purpose: Inclusive fashion line supports Edmonton charity
A new local clothing collaboration promoting inclusivity is helping support a charity serving youth and adults with visible and invisible disabilities.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rescue mission in progress for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
Rescue workers are looking for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence river after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
Ottawa
-
Family of missing Ottawa man offering $10,000 reward for tips on whereabouts
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
Queen's University condemns 'reckless behaviour' during homecoming celebrations in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston police, with assistance from the OPP riot squad and Durham Regional Police, moved in twice on Saturday to clear students from the streets and homes after declaring an 'aggravated nuisance party'.
-
COVID-19 hospitalization in Ottawa drop on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 35 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
London
-
'Epic moment for cannabis': Industry celebrates third anniversary of legalization in Canada
Cannabis grower and retailer Tony Giorgi says the past three years have been 'a wild ride.'
-
MLHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, but no new deaths.
-
One person rescued after canoe capsizes
A canoeist was brought to safety by firefighters after their canoe capsized in a south London pond.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Game Expo returns to Sudbury
While things look a little different as a result of the pandemic, the Northern Game Expo is back for its sixth year and event organizers say they couldn’t be happier.
-
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
-
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger battling addiction says RAAM clinic turned him away
The province saw a large increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, and one addiction recovery organization said the problem is only getting worse.
-
‘It’s ludicrous and it’s dangerous’: seniors’ advocate cries foul over letters for personal care home help
A seniors’ care advocate is crying foul after letters from two Manitoba personal care homes were sent to residents’ families, warning they may need to help with care starting Monday.
-
Saskatoon
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatoon City Hall will delve into future of curbside garbage, organics collection
Saskatoon city councillors and the mayor are expected to debate options on the future of the city’s curbside garbage collection and the implementation of a curbside organics rollout, scheduled for January 2023.
-
Sask. residents compete in city-wide scavenger hunt for cystic fibrosis research
Over 100 people took part in a scavenger hunt across Saskatoon, helping raise money for cystic fibrosis (CF) clinical research.
Regina
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
Underwater pumpkin carving takes over Sask. lake
The Saskatchewan Underwater Council (SUC) and the Moose Jaw Barracudas Scuba Club invited divers from the province to try their hand at carving a pumpkin underwater.
Vancouver Island
-
2 Island Christmas celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19
Two public Christmas celebrations on Vancouver Island have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a second straight year.
-
'Speed limits are set for ideal conditions': Wet weather prompts warning for drivers
With much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland under rainfall warnings this weekend, ICBC is warning drivers to be careful.
-
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.