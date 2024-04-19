ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick MLA Gary Crossman resigns from Blaine Higgs’ PC cabinet

    Gary Crossman, who will be stepping down immediately from his position as minister of environment and climate change, is seen in a file photo. (Mike Cameron/CTV) Gary Crossman, who will be stepping down immediately from his position as minister of environment and climate change, is seen in a file photo. (Mike Cameron/CTV)
    Share

    Gary Crossman, New Brunswick’s minister of environment and climate change, is resigning from Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative cabinet immediately.

    In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the three-term PC MLA for Hampton says “My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many ways with the direction of our party and government.”

    Crossman previously indicated he wouldn’t re-offer in the next provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 21. In the Facebook post, Crossman says “I will be resigning from my ministerial position immediately and my MLA position in the few days.”

    There’s been no immediate reaction from Premier Blaine Higgs about Crossman’s resignation, and a request for comment to the premier’s office hasn’t been returned.

    With Crossman’s resignation, the PCs will have 26 seats when daily legislature sittings resume next month. Other party standings include 16 Liberal seats, three Green Party seats, and one independent seat.

    Tory MLA Trevor Holder resigned from Higgs’ cabinet last month and said he wouldn’t be returning to the legislature in May.

    This is a developing story, with more to come.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News