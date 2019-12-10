FREDERICTON -- A man from northeastern New Brunswick has been given jail time and a lifetime ban from hunting and fishing following a nine-month poaching investigation in the province.

Gilles Allain of Neguac has been fined $54,500 and sentenced to 156 days in jail for 27 violations under the Fish and Wildlife Act.

He pleaded guilty to 12 counts of hunting moose out of season, seven counts of offering moose for sale, four counts of illegal possession of moose and four counts of possession without a cold-storage permit.

Allain was one of six people convicted following what conservation officers labelled Operation Meat Bag in 2016.

Allain has been given a lifetime ban from acquiring any permits or licences under the Fish and Wildlife Act and is also prohibited from being on Crown Land for two years.

Officials seized two trucks, 40 moose racks and 25 rifles as part of their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.