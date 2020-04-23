HALIFAX -- A trio of New Brunswick music teachers has joined forces to provide hope and comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music teachers Chantal Doiron Pelletier and her husband Marc-André Pelletier wanted to do something to help their community.

“My husband said, what about making a choir? All these events and shows were cancelled, so we wanted to break the isolation and sing together,” says Chantal Doiron Pelletier.

The Edmundston, N.B. couple came up with the idea to share a new version of a traditional Acadian folklore song called “Partons la me rest bell.”

The song, a lullaby used by generations of Acadians, talks about a fisherman’s life and how it can be an amazing adventure, but also a dangerous one. It also represents the Acadian people and their resilience.

“It is a song that all Acadians know, it is a song about hope, so we wanted to bring that tradition back,” says Pelletier.

“The stars have led Acadians many times before and will help us through this storm that we are living today.”

Marc-André Pelletier’s mother, Diane St-Onge Pelletier, composed a new fourth verse for the song.

“We wanted to add a message to the song about there is still hope and even if we are alone in our houses, we are not isolated. With the internet we can join forces and make a difference,” says Pelletier.

The couple reached out to their friend and fellow music teacher Claude-André Lavoie, of Tracadie, N.B., and asked if he would do an arrangement of the song.

“I said yes, I was very interested to do it, but I wanted to put a modern touch on it,” says Lavoie.

“A harmonization was made before, it is nice, it is simple, but I wanted to make something more modern. I kept the melody, but I made it so the notes are more respecting the story of the text.”

Lavoie says it took him about 48 hours to finish the piece.

“I didn’t have much time. We talked on Thursday and I had to make sure it was done by the end of Sunday,” says Lavoie.

Once the arrangement was complete, Marc-André Pelletier chose four soloists – a soprano, an alto, a tenor, and a bass – to record a guide for the rest of their section.

The project was open to anyone who wanted to participate. Singers from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, France and Germany took part.

“All the 185 chorus members that asked to participate had to go get the part of the soloists, based on their voice, listen to it, practice, and then make a recording of their voice,” says Lavoie.

“The challenge of this part is the pitch and the timing, because you have to calculate that each person that is singing, all the 185 people, have to make sure that they are following the soloists.”

Each individual recording was then sent to video producer François Gouin and musician Daniel Bérubé who worked for over two weeks to create the final product.

The group shared the song on YouTube and, at the time of writing, it has accumulated over 50,000 views.

“That’s the amazing part, we weren’t expecting the numbers to move so high and fast,” says Pelletier.

“We are really proud to able to share a traditional French song with Acadian voices all over the world. What’s fun is it is all languages that are interested, not just the Francophone. We are cutting a language barrier.”