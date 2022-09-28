New Brunswick, NB Power work together to assist homeowners, renters in having energy efficient homes

NB Power building is seen on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. NB Power building is seen on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island