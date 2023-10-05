New Brunswick nurses advocate for living donors following kidney transplant between friends

Melodie McLean of Harvey, N.B., has lived with polycystic kidney disease for her entire life.

Four years ago, her kidneys went into early stage renal failure, eventually forcing her to go on dialysis this past spring.

Fortunately for the healthcare workers, trips to the dialysis centre are now in the past, thanks to her good friend and colleague Gina Colwell.

“The gift that Gina gave me, like every time I think about it tears me up,” says McLean.

The gift was one of Gina’s kidneys.

“Instantly that kidney started working,” beams McLean, who is now three weeks removed from surgery. “If I showed you the numbers of how my kidney functions it immediately started going down and has gone down ever since.”

Family member’s first looked into seeing if they could be a possible donor, and when the kidneys didn’t match perfectly, Colwell stepped up.

“I knew from that point I wanted to be tested,” Colwell admits. “I talked about with my family and they were all so supportive, in fact we immediately knew this is something I needed to do.”

Colwell admits she was unsure how to become a living donor upon her decision. After doing some research and calling the Saint John Regional Hospital for more info, Colwell received a call back moments later and began the process.

“The testing takes quite a while and I was shocked by that,” admits Colwell. “The testing is very throughout for the living donor and they do that because they want to ensure you’re healthy, not just healthy enough to give a kidney, but healthy enough it wont impact your health going forward.”

“When I found out I was healthy enough to do this, there was no question on what I needed to do.”

The process took over a year to ensure Colwell was an acceptable donor for McLean. Then the pair had to wait for a surgery date, and after having their initial date postponed earlier this year, the call came that on Sept. 17 the transplant would be performed at Queen Elizabeth II Regional Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, N.S.

“The fog was lifted,” smiles McLean after waking up from surgery. “I can’t even explain how much more clarity I have and I want to do things. I just have felt so good and seemed to have recovery so fast.”

“(My husband) said she looked like she felt better, and we were told my kidney was working right away,” recalls Colwell. “There is no way to describe what that means and how important it is.”

Both women are back home recovering in Harvey, N.B., and say the recovery is no different than any other major surgery. McLean is already excited to head back to work after being off for the past few months.

“It’s given me back my life,” says a chocked up McLean. “I have a grandbaby coming in February. I’m going to enjoy my grandbabies, and I’ve got these three little people that we are adopting, and I’m going to enjoy these people and enjoy being able to do things with them.”

Seeing her close friend with a new lease on life is an indescribable feeling for Colwell.

“It’s just touched so many people in their lives and has brought them the happiness and the joy that they always needed and wanted and deserve,” says a teary-eyed Colwell.

Having gone through the process, Colwell says anyone who can be a living kidney donor should consider it, noting anonymous donations are also an option.

“Dialysis saves your life,” says Colwell. “But a transplant gives you your life back.”

