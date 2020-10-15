HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick Nurses Union is calling for a provincial inquiry into the "unacceptable state of the province’s long-term care sector," the union says in a news release.

The NBNU, which represents more than 500 Registered Nurses (RNs) in nursing homes across New Brunswick, is calling for the inquiry on the same day it released a report on New Brunswick nursing homes.

"The inquiry we have called for today will have some critical questions to answer, but this report will provide them with an excellent place to start,” said NBNU president Paul Doucet. "Our long-term care sector is operating in a fog. Government is out of data and cannot be relied upon to fix this crisis alone. We must have a provincial inquiry under the terms of the Inquiries Act, so that we can finally have the evidence we need to begin some desperately needed reforms. There is no time to lose, our most vulnerable seniors are at risk."

The report, titled The Forgotten Generation, includes 38 recommendations for the federal and provincial governments to improve state of New Brunswick’s long-term care sector.