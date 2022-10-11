New Brunswick offers free water testing for wells affected by Fiona

The New Brunswick government is providing free bacterial testing of water from private wells that were directly affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.

The province says residents can pick up water-sampling kits at Service New Brunswick locations or regional offices of the Department of Environment and Local Government.

However, before a water sample is collected, the government says the well must be flushed with chlorine.

Service New Brunswick will send samples to the Research and Productivity Council laboratory in Moncton for testing and results will be made available to the well owners.

The province says testing can take up to four business days from when the sample arrives at the lab. If the sample is positive for E coli, the well owner will be contacted immediately by officials. If no harmful contamination is detected, results will come by mail.

“Once floodwaters have receded and chemical contamination is not suspected, all water used for drinking, making juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, or dental hygiene should be held at a rolling boil for one minute. For infant formula, boil the water for three minutes as per the manufacturer’s instructions or use single-serve, ready-to-feed formula,” the province wrote in a news release.

Meanwhile, the province is offering the following tips for water safety:

Water can be boiled ahead of time, cooled, and then stored in clean, covered containers.

Water should be boiled until the well is chlorinated and test results show the water is free from harmful bacteria.

If your well water has a different smell or colour than usual, even after letting the water run, or you think the well may be affected by chemicals such as furnace oil, gasoline or agricultural chemicals, do not use your well water. Contact your regional office of the Department of Environment and Local Government for follow-up.

It also explains how to flush a well with chlorine:

Ten days after floodwaters have receded, chlorinate your well using the guide, “How to Chlorinate Your Well Water.” This document is available online, at the department's regional offices, or by calling 506-453-3700.

After chlorinating and flushing your water system, wait seven days before collecting a water sample for analysis.

Follow the instructions in the kit.

Ensure that you have your property identification number and, if possible, a well identification number if the well was constructed in 1994 or after.

The province recommends that owners of private wells test their water twice a year, in the spring and fall, and to have a bacterial analysis conducted to help ensure safety.