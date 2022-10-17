New Brunswick-owned housing units to be built for the first time in almost 40 years

The New Brunswick government is spending more than $100 million to build hundreds of public housing units over the next four years. (Source: Government of New Brunswick) The New Brunswick government is spending more than $100 million to build hundreds of public housing units over the next four years. (Source: Government of New Brunswick)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island