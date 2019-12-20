FREDERICTON -- The Blaine Higgs government has passed a confidence test getting its essential services bill by the legislature, but those affected by the bill say they could be going back to court.

It was a tight vote, and a loud one, so loud, the speaker had to halt the vote and call for quiet and ordered some people removed from the gallery.

With help from the three People's Alliance members, the clearly controversial bill passed, enacting changes to how many nursing home workers can strike and the province's ability to pay be considered during binding arbitration.

"That was the most despicable ...," said CUPE New Brunswick president Brien Watson. "I'm at a loss to say what I just witnessed in that house."

Outside the legislature, Watson promised the union's fight isn't over.

"Exact same legislation and wording that they're using in Ontario and Nova Scotia and in both Nova Scotia and Ontario that is being challenged in the courts," Watson said.

He says the union will "probably" do the same.

The nursing home workers have been without a new contract since 2016, and have spent the last year battling the province from a courtroom.

They say with this new legislation, it will take "years" to determine how many workers can strike at each nursing home - without jeopardizing residents.

"It was an interesting session for sure but I think we've moved the bar here to have some real open discussions about what's right for New Brunswick and how we can work together to achieve that," said Premier Blaine Higgs.

The premier says he's "looking forward" to meeting with the union, but said he was disappointed to see the behaviour in the house.

"It's really disappointing if, at this point in time, we're back in the 60s, shaking our fists and jumping up and down, rather than saying, 'alright, we have a problem in our province,'" Higgs said.

This is the first, real confidence test for this minority government.

The next one, well into the new year, is likely going to come in March when they vote on the budget.