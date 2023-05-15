New Brunswick pharmacists step up to help relieve pressure on health-care system

Pharmacists can now access and prescribe for more illnesses and conditions, giving New Brunswickers another option when it comes to getting primary care. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic) Pharmacists can now access and prescribe for more illnesses and conditions, giving New Brunswickers another option when it comes to getting primary care. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island