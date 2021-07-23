Advertisement
New Brunswick police conduct aerial search in Bathurst for missing 14-year-old girl
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 10:59AM ADT Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 11:00AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Bathurst, N.B. will be conducting an aerial search of the region Friday in relation to the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau.
The 14-year-old girl has been missing since May 11 and police have said they consider the search a criminal investigation.
The Bathurst Police Force will be assisted by RCMP air services and Chaleur RCMP.
Police are asking anyone with information about Roy-Boudreau's disappearance to call the force or Crime Stoppers.
