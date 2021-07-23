HALIFAX -- Police in Bathurst, N.B. will be conducting an aerial search of the region Friday in relation to the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau.

The 14-year-old girl has been missing since May 11 and police have said they consider the search a criminal investigation.

The Bathurst Police Force will be assisted by RCMP air services and Chaleur RCMP.

Police are asking anyone with information about Roy-Boudreau's disappearance to call the force or Crime Stoppers.