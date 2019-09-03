

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick say they're considering charges against a 28-year-old foreign student after the car he was driving crashed, resulting in the deaths of three young men in the back seat.

An RCMP spokesman says speed may have been a factor in the incident Sunday evening on a curving portion of the Trans-Canada Highway near Moncton.

Police say two 24-year-old men and a 29-year-old man were ejected from the Subaru Outback when it went out of control and rolled over onto the median strip.

Two of the men died at the scene and the third died later in hospital.

A 25-year-old man in the passenger seat wasn't injured, while the driver -- whose name wasn't released by police -- was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Sgt. Pat Tardif says the Subaru was owned by the driver, and that all of the young men in the vehicle are also foreign students at the Saint John campus of the New Brunswick Community College.

He says the friends were on their way to a weekend outing in Shediac, N.B., at the time of the crash at about 5:45 p.m.

Tardif declined to provide the nationalities of the driver or the victims.

He says the passport of the 28-year-old man is being held along with a surety, and he is currently scheduled to return to court on Dec. 13.