HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick are now deeming Madison Roy-Boudreau as a victim of a homicide, three months after her disappearance.

Chief Stéphane Roy of the Bathurst Police Force made the declaration in a video statement Wednesday afternoon, saying police are “deploying all resources accordingly.”

The force had previously said her disappearance was suspicious.

The 14-year-old was last seen by her father leaving for school on the morning of May 11. According to police, Roy-Boudreau got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck later that morning.

Police say the truck has since been seized and have announced the disappearance has become a criminal investigation.

"As this is an active homicide investigation, we cannot name the primary suspect," said Chief Roy.

"This is a major incident that is shaking the core of this community."

Roy said the Bathurst Police Force, along with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, RCMP Tactical Support group (ground search team), Miramichi Police Force, and the Beresford, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher and Pointe-Verte (BNPP) Regional Police Force are assisting with the search.

"These searches have led to obtaining additional evidence, which are currently being processed," he said.

"Our thoughts are with Madison's family and friends as we continue our efforts. We continue to ask the public for any information pertaining to Madison Roy-Boudreau and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force of Crime Stoppers.