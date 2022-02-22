New Brunswick port plans for busy cruise ship season following two-year hiatus
Cruise ships are set to return to the port of Saint John, N.B., following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first ship is due to arrive in Saint John harbour on May 4.
The port has released a draft schedule with 69 visits in 2022 from ships owned by 12 cruise lines.
The schedule has 10 vessels in the port between May and late August, with the bulk of the visits after the Labour Day weekend.
In a statement released today, Port Saint John said there will be 10 days with two ships in port, and five days with three ships at the same time.
The port says that before the pandemic, cruise ships injected about $68 million a year into the New Brunswick economy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.
