New Brunswick port plans for busy cruise ship season following two-year hiatus

The cruise ship MS Anthem of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, arrives in Saint John, N.B,. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) The cruise ship MS Anthem of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, arrives in Saint John, N.B,. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island