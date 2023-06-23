New Brunswick premier loses second cabinet minister within one month

FREDERICTON -

Multiple media are reporting that New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder has resigned from the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs.

In the letter issued to several media organizations, Holder says Higgs lacks empathy and cannot work collaboratively with members of the caucus.

He says he will remain in office as member for Portland-Simmonds.

Holder is the second minister to resign this month citing Higgs's leadership style, following Dorothy Shephard who stepped down June 15 as social development minister.

She criticized the premier for not trusting his cabinet and for the decision to change the sexual orientation policy in schools.

Calls and emails to Holder's office were not immediately returned, and Higgs's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.