New Brunswick premier promises to lower province's HST rate to 13 per cent if re-elected

    New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday morning he will lower the province’s HST rate from 15 to 13 per cent if re-elected.

    The premier made the announcement at a window and door manufacturer in Moncton.

    Higgs spoke to a packed house with seven Conservative candidates standing behind him.

    A simultaneous announcement was also made in Fredericton, Saint John and Edmundston.

    The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

