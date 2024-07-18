New Brunswick premier promises to lower province's HST rate to 13 per cent if re-elected

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday morning he will lower the province’s HST rate from 15 to 13 per cent if re-elected.

The premier made the announcement at a window and door manufacturer in Moncton.

Higgs spoke to a packed house with seven Conservative candidates standing behind him.

A simultaneous announcement was also made in Fredericton, Saint John and Edmundston.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

