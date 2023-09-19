New Brunswick premier vows comprehensive review after massive Port Saint John fire

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -

New Brunswick's premier says his government's investigation into last week's major fire at a scrapyard in Saint John will consider whether the recycling plant should continue operating at the city's port.

Blaine Higgs made the comments today during a news conference, a day after Saint John's city council passed a motion calling on the province to close down the American Iron & Metal plant for good.

The massive fire at the Saint John harbour, which started Thursday and was extinguished over the weekend, prompted officials to warn residents across the city to stay indoors and close their windows.

Higgs says the investigation will be conducted jointly by his government and Port Saint John, adding that the probe will be comprehensive and deliver answers about what happened.

American Iron & Metal says it welcomes the appointment of a government task force to investigate the fire and pledges its support and collaboration.

Port CEO Craig Bell Estabrooks says aside from work to stabilize the site, all activities at the scrapyard are suspended while the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

