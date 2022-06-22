New Brunswick RCMP arrest two people in relation to several thefts

Two people were arrested in Chamcook, N.B., in connection with investigations into several thefts that happened in communities between Oromocto and St. George over a two-month period.

RCMP in the west district received numerous reports of property theft, including gasoline, off-road vehicles and catalytic converters, between April and June.

St. George RCMP, along with dog services, attended a residence on Route 127 in Chamcook on June 16. Police say a 29-year-old man from Tracy, N.B., was arrested at the scene on unrelated matters.

The man appeared in Fredericton provincial court the following day and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Sept. 28.

A 26-year-old woman from Chamcook was also arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation. She was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Sept. 28.