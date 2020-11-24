HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a Johnville, N.B., home and vehicle early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 22, officers responded to a residence on Route 565, for a report of shots having been fired towards a home.

Police say they found evidence that a number of rounds had been discharged towards the residence and the homeowner's vehicle, causing significant damage. One person was inside the home at the time, but was not injured.

RCMP believe that the shots were fired from inside a vehicle. A dark, older model car with a loud exhaust and a light bar on the hood was seen in the area around the time of the shooting incident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the vehicle, or that could assist in the investigation, to contact Western Valley Region RCMP or Crime Stoppers.