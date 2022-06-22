New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a homicide that happened in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation earlier this month.

On June 2, members of the Neguac RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Algonquin Road around 1:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

“A 27-year-old man was later arrested in the community, and a prohibited weapon was located and seized by police,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.

The next day, Dylan Dedam, 27, from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, appeared in Miramichi provincial court. He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and remains in custody.

Joshua Ian Robichaud, 36, from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, died in hospital on June 12.

An autopsy was completed and police say Robichaud’s death was a result of a homicide.

Police say their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).