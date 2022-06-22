New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation
New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation
New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a homicide that happened in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation earlier this month.
On June 2, members of the Neguac RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Algonquin Road around 1:15 p.m.
When they arrived, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene.
“A 27-year-old man was later arrested in the community, and a prohibited weapon was located and seized by police,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.
The next day, Dylan Dedam, 27, from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, appeared in Miramichi provincial court. He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and remains in custody.
Joshua Ian Robichaud, 36, from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, died in hospital on June 12.
An autopsy was completed and police say Robichaud’s death was a result of a homicide.
Police say their investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Parliament back online after 'connectivity issue' halted proceedings
Parliament's webpage and other services are back online, after an 'internet service' outage on Tuesday night brought proceedings in the House of Commons and committees to a halt.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.
Poliovirus found in London sewage, but risk of contraction considered low
The poliovirus has been detected in several sewage samples in the British capital, the first sign since the 1980s that the virus could be spreading in the country.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Toronto
-
New survey reveals how many Ontarians can't afford a house in their own city
The dream of home ownership for many Ontarians may never become a reality, according to a new survey.
-
This is where the four $1M Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario
The OLG says Ontario is 'full of winners' after four $1-million prizes were won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
Calgary
-
U of C students to get face time with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with post-secondary students, including some in Alberta, through a virtual video call Wednesday morning as Russia's invasion of the eastern European country nears its fourth month.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather possible over Calgary today
The first official weekend of summer is a lovely one, but first, there's a severe storm possible in Calgary today.
Montreal
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
If most Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor - and they do - at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands of people with lifelong medical problems risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits simply because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
-
Quebec premier promises aid to Saguenay, under threat of landslides
Quebec Premier François Legault says five homes must be demolished and four others might also need to come down because of the threat of landslides.
-
Two injured in downtown Montreal stabbing, 1 man arrested
Two 25-year-old men are in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in downtown Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Northwest Edmonton home extensively damaged in fire
A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: More showers and rain coming
After hitting a high of 25 C on Tuesday, we'll be a bit cooler over the next few days with more precipitation in the forecast.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Redevelopment plans for downtown Sudbury hotel fall through
It appears a planned redevelopment of an old, decrepit hotel in downtown Sudbury into low-income housing has fallen through.
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
London
-
Police presences in Tillsonburg
OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in place
Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.
-
Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning
Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier tests positive for COVID-19
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
You can help hire the next Ottawa police chief
Want to give input on the next Ottawa police chief? Now’s your chance.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters
Commuters travelling between West Vancouver and downtown were told to expect delays Wednesday morning as a protest temporarily blocked traffic on a major crossing.
-
B.C. weather forecast: Most of province told to brace for '1st hot stretch of summer'
A blanket of special weather statements across B.C. from Environment Canada alerted locals they should brace for "the first hot stretch of summer."
-
'I couldn't sleep': Last-minute ticket purchase leads to $10.9M lotto win for Burnaby woman
A Burnaby woman says she had a hard time falling asleep after learning she'd won millions from an impromptu lotto-ticket purchase.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Man dead, woman in hospital after shooting in Campbell River
One man is dead and a woman is in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.
-
6 orphaned bear cubs released back into the wilds of B.C.
Six orphaned bear cubs that were being cared for at a rescue centre on Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild.
-
CRD planning to spend $2B to protect regional water supply
The Capital Regional District (CRD) is looking to spend just over $2-billion, spread out over 30 years, to protect the region's water supply.