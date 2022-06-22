New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island