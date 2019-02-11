

CTV Atlantic





Police in Dieppe, N.B., are looking for a man suspected of voyeurism last month.

The Codiac Regional RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect who was spotted in the Mathilde Street area of the city.

“On Jan. 25, 2019, just after midnight, a man entered the driveway of a private residence and allegedly filmed an occupant through a basement window,” the Mounties said in a news release. “When the occupant went outside the man fled in a small SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV 4.”

The suspect is described as being approximately 30 years old and is about six feet tall and about 180 pounds with a round face. He might have brown hair with a brown soul patch style beard. He was wearing a black toque, a black winter coat and black pants.

Anyone who may recognize the person in the sketch, or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.