HALIFAX -- The RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Saint-Andre, N.B. last year.

Police allege Bernny Parent broke into the home on Dec. 14, 2018, and threatened and assaulted the occupants.

The 42-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B., is facing charges of breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling house, uttering threats, and assault.

Police say a warrant was issued for Parent’s arrest on Oct. 28.

They also say he is known to frequent the Grand Falls, Perth-Andover, and Tobique First Nation areas.

Parent is described as five-foot-ten inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say anyone who spots Parent should call 911 immediately, and they warn that he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.