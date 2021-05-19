HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is ramping up investigations into a double-homicide in Saint-Quentin that happened more than three years ago.

On Oct. 30, 2017, shortly before 12:30 p.m., RCMP say they discovered the bodies of 67-year-old Jean Paul Caron and 36-year-old Melanie Roussie in a home on rue Valcourt.

Autopsies determined both died from gunshot wounds. Police say no arrests have been made to date in connection to the homicides.

In a news release, police say they believe someone in Saint-Quentin or Campbellton may have information that could help find anyone who may be responsible for the deaths.

Police say they are especially interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the victims the evening of Oct. 29 and 12:30 p.m. on October 30.

"RCMP members will be talking to people in the area to gather more information and may be canvassing for information in some areas," Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in a release.

"People may notice an increased police presence in those communities. This is part of the ongoing investigation."

Police are asking anyone with information about the double-homicide, or who may have seen the victims on Oct. 30 prior to their bodies being discovered, is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.