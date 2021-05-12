HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick continue to investigate a suspicious fire in Kedgwick, N.B. and are asking anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to come forward.

On May 1 around 1:30 a.m., members with the Saint-Quentin RCMP, Kedgwick Fire Department and Saint-Quentin Fire Department responded to a report of a building on fire on Rue Notre-Dame. As a result of the fire, the building, which was vacant at the time of the fire, was partially destroyed.

Police say through the investigation, the RCMP, along with the Provincial Fire Marshall's office, have determined that the fire may have been set deliberately.

Anyone who was in the area between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on May 1, and witnessed suspicious activity is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.