New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada announced Wednesday that it transferred $24 million to New Brunswick as the first payment for the fiscal year under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The federal government said the money will help communities throughout New Brunswick invest in infrastructure.
Minister Dominic Leblanc said in the news release the funding was an example of their government’s collaborative approach
“Whether it’s a new fire hall, upgrades to a water treatment plant or new amenities at a local park, investments powered by the Canada-Community Building Fund are making a positive difference in the lives of citizens across New Brunswick,” Leblanc said.
This is the first of two payments to New Brunswick for the fiscal year. It is the first transfer of funds to New Brunswick through the renewed CCBF agreement.
The CCBF agreement between New Brunswick and the federal government runs from 2024 to 2034. The province will receive more than $254 million over the next five years under the agreement, including $48 million for the fiscal year of 2024-2025.
The CCBF provides communities with flexible funding across 19 infrastructure project categories.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
WATCH LIVE Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Sweden confirms first case of mpox, also first outside Africa
Sweden confirmed its first case of the viral infection mpox on Thursday, which was also the first case outside Africa, a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.
CREA says July home sales up from year ago, but down month-over-month
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in July were up from a year ago, but edged back from where they were in June this year.
BREAKING 'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
15-year-old boy becomes first to be charged with rioting following recent U.K. unrest
A 15-year-old boy on Thursday became the first person to be charged with rioting following a wave of violent unrest that swept across the U.K.
Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
Nearly half of Canadians say rising prices make it harder to cover daily expenses
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
