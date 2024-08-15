New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund

The Government of Canada announced Wednesday that it transferred $24 million to New Brunswick as the first payment for the fiscal year under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The federal government said the money will help communities throughout New Brunswick invest in infrastructure.

Minister Dominic Leblanc said in the news release the funding was an example of their government’s collaborative approach

“Whether it’s a new fire hall, upgrades to a water treatment plant or new amenities at a local park, investments powered by the Canada-Community Building Fund are making a positive difference in the lives of citizens across New Brunswick,” Leblanc said.

This is the first of two payments to New Brunswick for the fiscal year. It is the first transfer of funds to New Brunswick through the renewed CCBF agreement.

The CCBF agreement between New Brunswick and the federal government runs from 2024 to 2034. The province will receive more than $254 million over the next five years under the agreement, including $48 million for the fiscal year of 2024-2025.

The CCBF provides communities with flexible funding across 19 infrastructure project categories.

