HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has relaxed rules on visiting patients who are in nursing homes and nearing end of life. As of Monday they can designate two people who can visit them.

"Restrictions are being relaxed, but not removed," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

There can be no subsititutions and only one person can visit at a time. At all times, the visitors must maintain a physical distance of two metres from the patient and the staff.

"We're not only protecting the patients, we need to be very vigilant about protecting the staff, too," said Dr. Russell

Visitors will have to leave the patient’s room when staff are there. They will have to follow "facility rules regarding infection control for other viruses, such as influenza and the common cold." — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 11, 2020

In other news, the province said there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the pandemic began, more than 18,000 New Brunwickers have been tested for the virus and there have been 120 positive tests. Of those, 118 have recovered and there remain only two active cases.

May 11 - COVID-19 testing data for New Brunswick is available including positive and negative tests by age group and the ratio of female and male coronavirus cases. Please visit https://t.co/PdhJJAI1B9. pic.twitter.com/sMHw93Dc87 — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) May 11, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated.